Hotel Greene | The indoor highfalutin’ miniature golf course in Downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hotel Greene is now open!
Don’t get confused once you walk in and think you’re in a euro-style hotel…that’s on purpose!
Check in at the front desk and get set up for mini golf or head over to the lobby bar for small bites to eat by chef Greg Johnson and cocktails, beer, wine and boozie slushies that you can carry along the course as you play.
Don’t worry there are plenty of seats, tables and ledges along the course for convenience.
The 13 hole course has you wandering through a hotel to get to your room #208 through the club room, bathhouse, down the corridors, past the elevator and ending at ‘Hell’s Mouth.
The intricate designs and installations were created by Rick Araluce.
Pro tip: If you happen to see a peep hole along the course…look inside!
You may happen to see what looks like mirrors in certain rooms but those are in fact videos created by filmmaker Taryn Kosviner.
Words don’t do this place justice, you truly have to go and experience it for yourself!
