RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - How well do you know the history of tequila?
Our friends at Maya Mexican Grill consider themselves ‘Maestros Tequileros’ (masters of tequila).
What does this mean?
According to their website, “It implies that we understand tequila, but more importantly—serve it well. We have made it our inspiration for every guest to experience our culture of tequila. There are no mixes or fake ingredients that impede the full effect of an exceptional tequila drink. Therefore, we carefully craft and perfect each and every drink on the menu.”
We went on a small history lesson from one of the experts, Chip, at Maya and here’s what we learned:
- Tequila first came about in the 1600’s in a small village called Tequila.
- The Quervo Family was the first to be licensed to produce tequila.
- The Suave Family was the first to export to the United States in the middle 1800’s.
- Tequila comes from the agave nectar plant (in the lily family).
- It is then cooked in ovens.
- The nectar from the core (known as the pina) is then turned into tequila after fermentation.
- The Blanco (or Silver ) is usually ready to drink right away or up to two months.
- The Respesado (which means rested) is stored in oak barrels for three to twelve months.
- The Anejo (which means aged) is in oak barrels for twelve months to three years.
