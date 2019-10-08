Forecast: Cloudy and much cooler for Tuesday and Wednesday with a few areas of spotty light rain. Most areas stay dry.

By Andrew Freiden | October 8, 2019 at 3:53 AM EDT - Updated October 8 at 3:53 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Autumn takes hold: We’ll be cloudy and much cooler for Tuesday and Wednesday with a few areas of spotty light rain. Most areas stay dry. There are no drought-busters any time soon. Seasonably cool temperatures.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%) Rain is spotty and light.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Few showers possible, mainly eastern VA. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy Lows in the mid 50s, highs in low 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A slight shower chance with a front. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

