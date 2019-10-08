Forecast: Cloudy and much cooler for Tuesday and Wednesday with a few areas of spotty light rain. Most areas stay dry.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Autumn takes hold: We’ll be cloudy and much cooler for Tuesday and Wednesday with a few areas of spotty light rain. Most areas stay dry. There are no drought-busters any time soon. Seasonably cool temperatures.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%) Rain is spotty and light.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Few showers possible, mainly eastern VA. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
THURSDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy Lows in the mid 50s, highs in low 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A slight shower chance with a front. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s.
