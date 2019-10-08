Dinwiddie schools investigating inappropriate video recorded in football locker room

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - Administrators with Dinwiddie County Public Schools are investigating what they say is an inappropriate video that was recording in the high school football locker room.
The school system said Tuesday afternoon that the video involved students and has been shared on social media.
“We take these matters seriously as this is a disruption to our learning environment that does not reflect the core values of our student body,” Dinwiddie Public Schools said in a news release. “All individuals involved will receive appropriate disciplinary action as well as training and supports regarding internet safety and appropriate social media use.”
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.