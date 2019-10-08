College students to protest Starbucks vegan milk fee

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - PETA says “young” supporters will be protesting the upcharge for vegan milk on Tuesday.
PETA says VCU students will spend the day protesting the extra charge for dairy-free milk starting at noon at 1500. W. Broad St.
They’ll be armed with “Soy Milk Surcharge Sux,” PETA said on its website.
"Soy and nut milks shouldn’t cost a cent more than their dairy counterparts, which are cruel to cows and downright indigestible to many humans,” said PETA Future Senior Director Marta Holmberg. “Starbucks’ cup runneth over with reasons to ditch this shameful surcharge, and PETA is urging the company to take action.”
PETA says the protest will take place under the coffee chain’s “Third Place Policy” that allows people to use its spaces regardless of whether or not they make a purchase.
