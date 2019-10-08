Chesterfield School Board tables pre-Labor Day start date discussions

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County School Board has delayed discussing a pre-Labor Day start date for schools until a newly elected board is seated in 2020.
If the new School Board approves a change, it would not take effect until the 2021-2022 school year.
“This would potentially provide families with approximately 16 months notice of a major calendar change,” CCPS said in a news release on Tuesday. “... In January 2020, school division leaders intend to propose a post-Labor Day start for the 2020-21 school year.”
A proposal that was set for review this week showed two options for a pre-Labor Day start.
A presentation by Dr. Sharon E. Pope, chief academic officer, stated several benefits to a pre-Labor Day start including:
- AP students will receive 2 more weeks of instruction before testing
- Added instructional weeks prior to 8th-12th grade December winter exams/MAPS testing
- Summer learning loss (12-week slide) will be reduced
- August athletics start up and school start will align better
According to Dr. Pope’s presentation, changing the school year to a pre-Labor Day start would require shifts in CCPS operations and some contract timelines.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.