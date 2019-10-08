Chesterfield School Board tables pre-Labor Day start date discussions

October 7, 2019 at 11:32 AM EDT - Updated October 8 at 4:44 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County School Board has delayed discussing a pre-Labor Day start date for schools until a newly elected board is seated in 2020.

If the new School Board approves a change, it would not take effect until the 2021-2022 school year.

“This would potentially provide families with approximately 16 months notice of a major calendar change,” CCPS said in a news release on Tuesday. “... In January 2020, school division leaders intend to propose a post-Labor Day start for the 2020-21 school year.”

A proposal that was set for review this week showed two options for a pre-Labor Day start.

(Source: Chesterfield County Public Schools)

[ 2020-21 Calendar Drafts Review ]

A presentation by Dr. Sharon E. Pope, chief academic officer, stated several benefits to a pre-Labor Day start including:

  • AP students will receive 2 more weeks of instruction before testing
  • Added instructional weeks prior to 8th-12th grade December winter exams/MAPS testing
  • Summer learning loss (12-week slide) will be reduced
  • August athletics start up and school start will align better

According to Dr. Pope’s presentation, changing the school year to a pre-Labor Day start would require shifts in CCPS operations and some contract timelines.

