Charlottesville to appeal lawsuit over Confederate statues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR/GRAY TV) - Charlottesville plans to appeal its defeat in a lawsuit challenging councilor’s decision to move two Confederate monuments.
On Monday, City Council authorized the city attorney to appeal the lawsuit once a final ruling comes out.
The lawsuit has idled in Charlottesville Circuit Court since mid-September.
The case started in 2017 after City Council voted to remove the statue of Robert E. Lee from Market Street Park. Councilors later added the removal of the statue of Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson from Court Square Park.
Last month, Judge Richard Moore issued a permanent injunction preventing the removal of both monuments.
The next hearing in the lawsuit is scheduled for Oct. 15.
Copyright 2019 WVIR via Gray Television, Inc. All rights reserved.