Virginia House Speaker plans to propose increase to Crime Solvers reward money

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - When crimes happen in Central Virginia, police often ask residents to call Crime Stoppers or Crime Solvers if you can help. Now, the reward for a successful tip may be going up.
House of Delegates Speaker Kirk Cox says he plans to introduce a bill next year that would increase the reward from $1,000 to $5,000.
He made the announcement during Saturday night’s Crime Solvers’ Light Up the Night Against Crime 5K run.
Under current state law, the tipster doesn’t have to pay taxes on a reward up to $1,000, allowing them to stay anonymous.
