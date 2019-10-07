Virginia House Speaker plans to propose increase to Crime Solvers reward money

House Speaker Kirk Cox
October 6, 2019 at 8:41 PM EDT - Updated October 6 at 8:41 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - When crimes happen in Central Virginia, police often ask residents to call Crime Stoppers or Crime Solvers if you can help. Now, the reward for a successful tip may be going up.

House of Delegates Speaker Kirk Cox says he plans to introduce a bill next year that would increase the reward from $1,000 to $5,000.

He made the announcement during Saturday night’s Crime Solvers’ Light Up the Night Against Crime 5K run.

Under current state law, the tipster doesn’t have to pay taxes on a reward up to $1,000, allowing them to stay anonymous.

Live at the Crime Solvers Light up the Night 5K to announce our plans to raise the crime solvers award cap to $5,000. This is a big step that will help law enforcement solve more crime and keep our communities safe.

Posted by Kirk Cox on Saturday, October 5, 2019

