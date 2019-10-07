UVA football team ranked in AP Top 25 for the fifth week in a row

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR/GRAY TV) - Despite not playing a game this week, the Virginia football team has moved up three spots to #20 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.
The Cavaliers are ranked for the fifth week in a row.
That's their longest stretch of consecutive weeks in the Top 25 since 2007, when they were also ranked for five-straight weeks.
UVA peaked at #16 that year. They’ve gotten as high as #18 this season.
The Wahoos have a record of 4-1 overall, and 2-0 in the ACC.
They will be back in action on Friday at Miami.
Kickoff is set for 8pm.
