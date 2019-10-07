UVA football team ranked in AP Top 25 for the fifth week in a row

UVA football team ranked in AP Top 25 for the fifth week in a row
The Wahoos have a record of 4-1 overall, and 2-0 in the ACC. (Source: WVIR/Gray TV)
October 7, 2019 at 11:26 AM EDT - Updated October 7 at 11:26 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR/GRAY TV) - Despite not playing a game this week, the Virginia football team has moved up three spots to #20 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

The Cavaliers are ranked for the fifth week in a row.

That's their longest stretch of consecutive weeks in the Top 25 since 2007, when they were also ranked for five-straight weeks.

UVA peaked at #16 that year. They’ve gotten as high as #18 this season.

The Wahoos have a record of 4-1 overall, and 2-0 in the ACC.

They will be back in action on Friday at Miami.

Kickoff is set for 8pm.

Copyright 2019 WVIR via Gray Television, Inc. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.