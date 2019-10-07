Two Richmond-area Wegmans stores to eliminate plastic bags

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Richmond-area Wegmans will soon get rid of single-use plastic grocery bags.
Starting Oct. 21, plastic shopping bags will be removed from the Wegmans locations in Midlothian and Short Pump.
“While paper grocery bags will continue to be available for a 5-cent charge per bag, Wegmans’ goal is to shift all customers to reusable bags, the best option to solve the environmental challenge of single-use grocery bags,” Wegmans said in a news release.
Wegmans says the amount collected from the paper bags will be donated to Feed More.
“A recent survey of Wegmans customers in the Richmond area demonstrated there’s a desire to move away from plastic grocery bags in favor of reusable bags,” Wegmans said in a news release. “According to the survey, 90% of respondents believe plastic grocery bags are bad for the environment, and 74% feel reusable bags are more convenient.”
The store says it is “focused on doing what’s right by encouraging all of our customers to switch to reusable bags, the best option to solve the environmental challenge of single-use grocery bags.”
