11th handgun of year found at Richmond airport security checkpoint

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A King William County man was cited on a weapons charge after a handgun was found in his luggage at Richmond International Airport.
A TSA officer found a 9 mm handgun in his carry-on bag at a security checkpoint Oct. 5. The gun was not loaded, but the man also had eight rounds of ammunition for the weapon.
TSA said the man, who is from West Point, said he forgot the gun was with him. He was cited and the gun was confiscated.
This is the 11th handgun TSA officers have found at RIC this year. In 2018, 14 handguns were found at the airport.
