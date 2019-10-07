’She’s very well behaved.’ Petersburg family battles to keep indoor pet pig

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A family in Petersburg contacted 12 On Your Side after they say city officials told them to get rid of their beloved pet pig.
Lizzy is a three-year-old miniature spotted pot-bellied pig, and a part of the Mckee family. Traci Mckee adopted Lizzy to act as a therapy animal for her two sons, who both have autism, when Lizzy was a piglet.
"She's intelligent. She's absolutely amazing," said Traci, through tears. “I got a little emotional. I'm sorry."
Lizzie acts like any other domesticated pet. She loves attention, a good snack, and a romp around the yard. She’s even graced South Park Mall to get professional head shots.
“She is a very good model,” she said. “We love this pig,” said William, 12, Traci’s son.
William is nearly inseparable from his potbellied best friend. Traci says her son’s ability to cope and socialize has improved immensely with Lizzy’s gentle, daily interaction.
But Petersburg Animal Control stopped by the family's fenced-in backyard last week, and told the McKee’s that their home is not zoned for livestock.
“They want me to re-home her which I’m not wanting to do,” said Traci.
Traci says Lizzy spends most of her day on the sofa, so she says classifying her as a farm animal is far from reality. She says Lizzy is domesticated, and loved by nearly everyone in her neighborhood.
"She’s a couch potato. She’s very pampered,” she said.
The battle to keep domesticated pigs as pets has been taken up in cities across the U.S.
Tucker, a domesticated pig in Chesterfield’s Brandermill, was the center of a national story in 2015, as neighbors complained he may lower property values. Tucker’s family, the Johnsons, pushed county officials to allow them to keep their indoor pet. After a back-and-forth struggle, the family ultimately moved to Powhatan, which was more welcoming to residences having a household pig.
Traci says the thought of giving up a member of her family is crippling.
“If my pig was roaming the neighborhood or getting loose, I could understand that. But she’s very well behaved,” said Traci.
Traci says she’s looking to relocate her family if that means keeping Lizzy.
NBC12 reached out to Petersburg Animal Control for comment, and has not yet heard back.
