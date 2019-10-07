Sheriff’s office identifies woman found dead in ditch

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says Ashley Nicole Childs, 28, was found dead Sunday morning in a ditch.
“A concerned citizen called the sheriff’s office to report observing a body in the ditch line on Whispering Pines Lane in the area of Shelton Shop Road” around 5:50 a.m., the sheriff’s office said in a new release. “Upon arrival, deputies found the body and observed no obvious signs of trauma.”
The cause of death remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call 540-658-4400.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.