Sheriff’s office identifies woman found dead in ditch
The 28-year-old woman's body was found in the ditch line on Whispering Pines Lane in the area of Shelton Shop Road. (Source: Stafford County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom | October 7, 2019 at 3:57 PM EDT - Updated October 7 at 3:57 PM

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says Ashley Nicole Childs, 28, was found dead Sunday morning in a ditch.

“A concerned citizen called the sheriff’s office to report observing a body in the ditch line on Whispering Pines Lane in the area of Shelton Shop Road” around 5:50 a.m., the sheriff’s office said in a new release. “Upon arrival, deputies found the body and observed no obvious signs of trauma.”

The cause of death remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-658-4400.

