2 people face charges after bicyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run

NOTTOWAY, Va. (WWBT) - Two people face multiple charges after a bicyclist was seriously injured Sunday night in a hit-and-run crash on South Genito Road.
Virginia State Police say the bicyclist was riding eastbound just after 8:30 p.m. when a vehicle veered into his lane and struck him.
The vehicle did not stop, but “several minutes later, a Nissan Pathfinder returned to the scene with damage consistent to striking the bicyclist,” Virginia State Police said in a news release on Monday.
Police say Vickie H. Atkins, 46, was driving when the vehicle returned, but an investigation revealed that Michael C. Atkins, 55, was the driver at the time of the crash.
Vickie Atkins was arrested and charged with one count of misdemeanor obstruction of justice and one count of misdemeanor giving false statement to a police officer.
Michael Atkins was arrested and charged with one count of felony hit and run, one count of felony driving on a suspended licence and reckless driving.
The crash remains under investigation.
