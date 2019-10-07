News to Know Oct. 7: Scabies confirmed at schools; Homes shot in Henrico; Redskins fire head coach

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at this morning’s top stories to help get you out the door.
But don’t get used to it – the rest of the week will be seasonably cool.
We have a few changes of rain, but no drought-busters anytime soon.
Remember, all open burning has been prohibited in Colonial Heights and Chesterfield, Henrico, Dinwiddie, Louisa and Hanover counties due to dry conditions. We’ll keep you updated on that here.
School officials in Cumberland County are confirming eight cases of scabies within the district.
There are six cases are at the elementary school and two cases at the middle school.
Scabies is a contagious condition, caused by tiny mites under the skin. See our fact sheet here.
School officials are working with the state department of health, cleaning campuses multiple times a day and wiping down buses daily. Parents are asked to monitor their kids for symptoms of intense itching, especially at night.
The Jay Gruden era in Washington is over.
Gruden was fired Monday morning after falling to 0-5 on Sunday, according to multiple reports.
In six seasons in Washington, Gruden only made the playoffs once, in 2015, and lost in the wild card round that year. He finishes with a record of 35-50-1, counting that one playoff game.
In Henrico, police are investigating two homes hit by gun fire. It happened Sunday night around nine, on Lee Avenue near West Nine Mile Road in Highland Springs. If you know anything, call police
Two people are behind bars after a triple-shooting that killed two men and injured a third.
Tariq Pope and Kevin Crenshaw are both charged in connection to Saturday’s shootings on Courthouse Street.
A 19-year-old and 17-year-old were killed in the shootings.
More Money for Tipsters?
When crimes happen in Central Virginia, police often ask residents to call Crime Stoppers or Crime Solvers if you can help. Now, the reward for a successful tip may be going up.
House of Delegates Speaker Kirk Cox says he plans to introduce a bill next year that would increase the reward from $1,000 to $5,000.
Under current state law, the tipster doesn’t have to pay taxes on a reward up to $1,000, allowing them to stay anonymous.
Henrico County will provide free flu shots at two events this month, and the first one is today.
The vaccines are available to everyone 6 months old and older on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
The vaccine will be available Monday, Oct. 7 from 1 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Mount Vernon Adult Education Center at 7850 Carousel Lane.
The barbeque sandwich will make its return to more than 10,000 on Monday, Oct. 7.
The elusive sandwich is available for a limited time at thousands of restaurants across the country and at McDonald’s restaurants all over Richmond and the surrounding area.
The McRib was last in restaurants in November 2018 but has been appearing on McDonald’s menu since 1981.
“May your coffee be strong and your Monday be short.” - anonymous genius
