National Park Service renames Stonewall Jackson Shrine

The giant sign along Interstate 95 announcing the National Park Service’s Stonewall Jackson Shrine had been confusing passersby for years, says the site’s chief historian, John Hennessy.
“As you’re whizzing by, you wonder, what is that? Is it a grotto on a hillside?” he said.
It is not. It’s the Caroline County building where the Confederate general died. And after years of off-and-on discussions, the park service changed the name to something a little more straight forward: the Stonewall Jackson Death Site.
New signs went up last month.