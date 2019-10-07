Multiple confirmed cases of scabies at Cumberland County Schools

According to the Virginia Department of Health, scabies symptoms typically present as “intense itching, especially at night. The areas of the skin most often affected by scabies include the webs and sides of the fingers, around the wrists, elbows, armpits, waist, thighs, genitalia, breasts, and lower buttocks. People with scabies sometimes develop skin infections due to scratching – signs of skin infections include redness, warmth, pain/tenderness, swelling, and pus at the site of infection.”