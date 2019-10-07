Man wanted for stealing drills from Home Depot

Man wanted for stealing drills from Home Depot
The man walked into the store at 2600 Conduit Road in Colonial Heights between 9:30 and 10 a.m. Sept. 13, picked up the drills and walked out without paying. (Source: Crime Solvers)
By NBC12 Newsroom | October 7, 2019 at 2:01 PM EDT - Updated October 7 at 2:01 PM

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Crime Solvers is asking for the public’s help to find a man they say walked into a Home Depot and stole two drills.

The man walked into the store at 2600 Conduit Road in Colonial Heights between 9:30 and 10 a.m. Sept. 13, picked up the drills and walked out without paying.

He was wearing blue jeans, a flannel-type shirt and a baseball cap. He fled the area in a red Dodge Dakota pickup truck.

Anyone with information can call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or use the P3-Tips mobile app.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.