Man wanted for stealing drills from Home Depot

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Crime Solvers is asking for the public’s help to find a man they say walked into a Home Depot and stole two drills.
The man walked into the store at 2600 Conduit Road in Colonial Heights between 9:30 and 10 a.m. Sept. 13, picked up the drills and walked out without paying.
He was wearing blue jeans, a flannel-type shirt and a baseball cap. He fled the area in a red Dodge Dakota pickup truck.
Anyone with information can call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or use the P3-Tips mobile app.
