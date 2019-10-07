Henrico offering free flu vaccines

October 7, 2019

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County will provide free flu shots at two events on Oct. 7 and 23.

The vaccines are available to everyone 6 months old and older on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

All minors must be accompanied by a parent.

Additionally, colorectal cancer screening kits will be available.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone over 6 months old get vaccinated before the end of October. It takes the vaccine about two weeks to be fully protected.

The vaccine will be available Monday, Oct. 7 from 1 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Mount Vernon Adult Education Center at 7850 Carousel Lane.

