Henrico firefighter injured in blaze at fast food restaurant

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - One firefighter and another person were injured Friday night at a fire at Wendy’s.
Firefighters arrived to the scene just after 10 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the fast food restaurant in the 8300 block of Brook Road.
Fire officials said Monday that firefighters worked for several hours to bring the blaze under control.
The building suffered major damage in the fire, which appears to be accidental and likely started in the restaurant’s office next to the kitchen, Henrico fire officials said.
The firefighter and other person injured are expected to be OK.
