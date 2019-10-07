Forecast: A Warm Monday, then seasonably cool. A few showers possible

By Andrew Freiden | October 7, 2019 at 3:49 AM EDT - Updated October 7 at 3:49 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There are few chances of rain over the next couple of days but nothing widespread or heavy. No drought-busters any time soon. After a warm Monday, the week will be seasonably cool.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers in the evening and overnight. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Late Rain Chance: 30%)

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Few showers possible, mainly eastern VA. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. An isolated shower possible, mainly eastern VA. Lows in the low 50s, highs in low 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.