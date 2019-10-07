Father kills suspect who stabs son during pay lake altercation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This morning, one man was stabbed and another hit and killed by a vehicle. It happened in South Louisville on the 10000 block of Barricks Road at a private bay fishing lake.
The area is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for fishers. People who are near the lake everyday said that they’ve heard some arguing and loud music in the late hours, but never anything of this magnitude.
A spot known for peace, serenity and fishing is now the backdrop of a Sunday morning crime.
Bruce McCawley has lived near Harry’s Paylakes for nearly ten years. He said he’s never seen anything like it.
“I’m just shocked,” McCawley said. “I can’t believe this.”
McCawley said he walks around the lakes every morning. He’s bumped into fishers and families, but never crime tape and police.
“I’m a little bit worried. I have no protection. I have a hunting knife, that’s it,” McCawley said.
Around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, police said two white males got into an altercation. One man in his 20s was stabbed by an unknown suspect. The victim’s father, a man in his 50s, drove to the Paylakes to help his son, and ended up hitting the stabbing suspect with his vehicle, killing him.
Ronnie Morris, the manager at Harry’s Paylakes, said he was on his way to work when the altercation happened.
“Families come here, everybody comes out to have a good time enjoy their day, night, evening,: Morris said.
Morris said the man died on the property, but the incident had nothing to do with fishing.
“Bad things happen all over the world,” Morris said.
That includes the 10000 block of Barricks Road.
There are no arrests expected to be made at this time.
