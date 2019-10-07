Chesterfield schools discuss possible changes to 2020-2021 calendar

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield school board will review draft calendars for the 2020-2021 that include starting the school year before labor day.
The 2019-2020 school year started on September 3rd, a presentation by Dr. Sharon E. Pope, Chief Academic Officer, states several benefits to a pre-labor day start including:
- AP students will receive 2 more weeks of instruction before testing
- Added instructional weeks prior to 8th-12th grade December winter exams/MAPS testing
- Summer learning loss (12-week slide) will be reduced in 2020-21
- August athletics start up and school start will align better
- Summer length only decreases by one week when going to Pre-Labor Day start in 2020-21
According to Dr. Pope’s presentation, changing the 2020-2021 school year to a pre-labor day start would require shifts in CCPS operations and some contract timelines.
The Chesterfield School board will discuss and review the 2020-21 calendar drafts during a work session Monday afternoon.
You can review the presentation expected to be given to the school board here.
