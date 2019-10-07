Chesterfield to begin construction on new Ettrick Elementary

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield elementary will break ground on a new Ettrick elementary school Monday.
This is one of several schools the county is rebuilding to alleviate overcrowding in the Northwest portion of the county.
Over the past two years, Chesterfield has opened new replacement Beulah and Enon elementary schools, a new Old Hundred, and made plans to open in the next two years new replacement elementary schools at Harrowgate, Matoaca, Reams, Ettrick and Crestwood.
This is all possible through a 2013 bond referendum. By the end of the elementary school rebuilds, each of the five districts in Chesterfield county will have a new elementary school.
