Sources: Police investigating after 2 shot in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating after two people were shot on Saturday night.
Police were called to the 80 block of Courthouse Road just after 10 p.m.
Sources said officers found one victim unresponsive at the scene and gunshot victim showed up at the hospital.
One victim was shot in the stomach, sources said.
Investigators are unsure if both victims were injured in the same shooting, sources said.
No additional details were immediately available.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.