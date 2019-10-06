Man dies following overnight shooting near Shockoe Bottom

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead following an overnight shooting near Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom.
Richmond police responded to the 1700 block of East Broad Street for a shooting at about 2:37 a.m. Sunday morning.
Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital where he was then pronounced dead.
The medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.