Hokies waste huge lead, then rally to top Miami 42-35

Virginia Tech: The Hokies hadn't been 0-3 in conference play since 1951, back when they were members of the Southern Conference — and avoided falling into that hole. The win also gives a huge boost to the Hokies' bowl hopes; they have been to a bowl in 26 straight seasons, the nation's longest such streak, and will need to merely go 3-3 in their final six games (next week against Rhode Island is meaningless for bowl purposes) to extend that run. That's no guarantee, but it obviously is not as daunting as needing to go 4-2 would have been.