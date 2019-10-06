Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fall weather has officially arrived, so it may finally be time to pull out those sweaters this week.
Petersburg is providing city residents with a free, temporary membership to the YMCA as part of a 30-day fitness challenge. It comes as Petersburg was once again named the worst city in Virginia when it comes to health. For more information and to sign up, CLICK HERE.
Many military families will have a new place to call home through a partnership with Fort Lee and Hunt Companies Inc. The $15.7 million home rebuilding project focused on homes in the Jefferson Terrace neighborhood, which was originally built in the 1950s. The company is also planning to renovate homes in other military housing areas.
NBC12′s vice president and general manager Kym Grinnage will be inducted to the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame on March 26. Grinnage has been vice president and general manager at NBC12 since 2011 but joined the station as an account executive in 1990.
Hundreds of former Hermitage High School students involved in JROTC honored a man who helped to shape their adult lives. Marine Sergeant Major Cecil McNair served in the Marines for 25 years before switching careers to become a teacher at Hermitage High School’s JROTC program in 1996. He was a teacher at the high school for 15 years before retiring in 2011.
Henrico County Police Division partnered with Chick-fil-A to raise over $20K for Special Olympics Virginia. The event featured law enforcement partners on top of several Chick-Fil-A restaurants in the area. Henrico police raised a total of $20,683.04 in only four days.
Several students from the Legacy Academy have had their athletic ability put to the test. Students involved in the school’s Richmond Cycling Corps program participated in a new at-risk youth training program aimed at developing a positive mindset and as well as body conditioning.
“Autumn shows us how beautiful it is to let things go.” - Unknown
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.