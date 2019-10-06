Breast cancer survivors’ beautiful photo shoot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Beauty, strength and survival. Three Alabama women, all breast cancer survivors, honored Breast Cancer Awareness month with a photo shoot and the theme “boxing out cancer.”
Shandrika Christopher of Anniston organized the photo shoot for survivors on Sunday, September 29.
Christopher, Jackie Judkins, and Temecha Williams were the stars of the shoot.
Shandrika Christopher has been cancer-free for six years.
Jackie Judkins finished her last round of chemo on September 19.
Temecha Williams has been in remission for a year.
Christopher said she has wanted to organize a Breast Cancer Awareness photo shoot for the last few years. "I wanted to skip over the month of October because it “was” an emotional month for me."
Christopher received donations and donated services from local businesses to put on the photo shoot for survivors.
Assistant Fire Chief and Chairman BR Wilson with Pink Heals of Eastern Alabama even collaborated on the shoot.
All three survivors want to remind patients they all need to stick together, and support each other.
