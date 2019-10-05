‘Superpower Dogs’ debuts at Science Museum of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Superpower Dogs debuted at the Science Museum of Virginia this week.
The 47-minute film, presented by IMAX Entertainment and Cosmic Picture, highlights the remarkable true stories of six dogs with the ability to save lives.
Superpower Dogs shows viewers the bravery of canines, while analyzing the science behind their abilities and the bond they share with humans.
Featured dogs include:
- Halo, a rookie puppy training to join one of the most elite disaster response teams in America.
- Henry, an avalanche rescue expert in the mountains of British Columbia.
- Reef, a Newfoundland lifeguard with the Italian coastguard.
- Ricochet, a Californian surf legend helping people with special needs.
- Bloodhound brothers, Tipper and Tony, who are leading the fight to save endangered species in Africa.
The project, narrated by actor Chris Evans, was filmed for large-format screens using special IMAX cameras over the course of 2.5 years.
The Museum’s Dome schedules includes showings of Superpower Dogs at 2 p.m. daily and at noon on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.
The Museum is open between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily. Additional information can be found online.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.