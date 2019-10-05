On the Sidelines scoreboard- October 4

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell rolled over Thomas Dale in our Game of the Week to headline Friday’s action.
Hopewell 44, Thomas Dale 7
Collegiate 35, Woodberry Forest 28- 3 OT
St. Christopher’s 39, Fork Union 19
Patrick Henry 32, Atlee 23
Clover Hill 32, James River 11
Highland Springs 41, Henrico 8
Varina 56, Lake Taylor 11
Matoaca 33, Prince George 14
Colonial Heights 14, Meadowbrook 11
Douglas Freeman 38, J.R. Tucker 0
Glen Allen 30, Mills Godwin 3
Maury 55, Hermitage 14
Manchester 49, Huguenot 21
Caroline 27, Courtland 26
Lee-Davis 35, Hanover 24
Dinwiddie 37, Petersburg 20
Goochland 35, Amelia 0
Charles City 47, Lancaster 22
Georgetown Prep 27, Benedictine 14
West Point 13, Colonial Beach 8
Bluestone 39, Cumberland 0
St. Michael the Archangel 28, Blessed Sacrament- Huguenot 13
Cosby 14, Midlothian 7
L.C. Bird 21, Powhatan 13
Monacan 42, George Wythe 6
Louisa 35, Orange 14
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.