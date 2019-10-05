On the Sidelines scoreboard- October 4

By Marc Davis | October 5, 2019 at 12:20 AM EDT - Updated October 5 at 12:20 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell rolled over Thomas Dale in our Game of the Week to headline Friday’s action.

Hopewell 44, Thomas Dale 7

Collegiate 35, Woodberry Forest 28- 3 OT

St. Christopher’s 39, Fork Union 19

Patrick Henry 32, Atlee 23

Clover Hill 32, James River 11

Highland Springs 41, Henrico 8

Varina 56, Lake Taylor 11

Matoaca 33, Prince George 14

Colonial Heights 14, Meadowbrook 11

Douglas Freeman 38, J.R. Tucker 0

Glen Allen 30, Mills Godwin 3

Maury 55, Hermitage 14

Manchester 49, Huguenot 21

Caroline 27, Courtland 26

Lee-Davis 35, Hanover 24

Dinwiddie 37, Petersburg 20

Goochland 35, Amelia 0

Charles City 47, Lancaster 22

Georgetown Prep 27, Benedictine 14

West Point 13, Colonial Beach 8

Bluestone 39, Cumberland 0

St. Michael the Archangel 28, Blessed Sacrament- Huguenot 13

Cosby 14, Midlothian 7

L.C. Bird 21, Powhatan 13

Monacan 42, George Wythe 6

Louisa 35, Orange 14

