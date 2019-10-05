Police investigating after multiple shots fired into home

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after multiple shots were fired into a home Saturday morning.
Police responded the 12000 block of Johnson Road for gunshots just after 3:30 a.m.
Responding officers recovered numerous cartridge cases from the scene.
A neighbor told police he saw the suspect’s vehicle, which he described as a black pickup truck.
The neighbor fired several shots as the suspect exited the area.
Police say it is unknown if the vehicle was struck of if anyone inside the vehicle were injured.
This is the second reported incident of this nature in this area within the past week.
Earlier this week, shots were fired inside a home a while the residents were inside.
Prince George County Detectives continue their investigation into the incident and ask anyone with information to call the Prince George Police Department at 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.