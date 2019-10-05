Englis helps Richmond hold off Albany 23-20

Jake Larson, Richmond's first true freshman kicker since 2006, booted a career-best 50-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead. Underfuffler put the Great Danes (3-3, 1-1) up 7-3, directing a 12-play, 77-yard drive that took 5:29 off the clock and culminating with his 6-yard TD toss to Murad Hussain. Aaron Dykes returned the ensuing kickoff 35 yards to the Richmond 39 and on the first play from scrimmage English hooked up with Keyston Fuller for a 61-yard TD and a 10-7 Spiders' lead.