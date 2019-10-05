Crews battle brush fire in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield fire crews and the Department of Forestry are battling a brush fire.
Chesterfield fire officials said crews are on scene of a brush fire that is 1/2 to one acre in size in the area of Indian Hill Road.
There are no road closures, but police are asking that the area be avoided.
A forestry dozer is also responding to the area.
There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.
A burn ban is currently in effect in several counties, including Chesterfield, due to dry weather conditions.
NBC12 is working to learn more.
