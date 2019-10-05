Crews battle brush fire in Chesterfield

October 5, 2019 at 7:19 PM EDT - Updated October 5 at 7:19 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield fire crews and the Department of Forestry are battling a brush fire.

Chesterfield fire officials said crews are on scene of a brush fire that is 1/2 to one acre in size in the area of Indian Hill Road.

There are no road closures, but police are asking that the area be avoided.

A forestry dozer is also responding to the area.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

A burn ban is currently in effect in several counties, including Chesterfield, due to dry weather conditions.

