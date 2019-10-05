Children’s Museum reintroduces program to foster creativity

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Children’s Museum of Richmond is reintroducing a key program to foster creativity.
Visual artist Nastassja Swift will be the Creative-in-Residence beginning on Oct. 19.
Swift’s striking masks and dolls are displayed in the Wa Na Wari Art Space in Seattle and the Colored Girls Museum in Philadelphia.
Wet and dry wool felting techniques will be used to create an installation at the museum’s downtown location to be unveiled on Nov. 16.
She will also visit the Short Pump, Chesterfield and Fredericksburg locations.
The event marks the first time a Creative-in-Residence will be featured in nearly two decades.
The relaunch coincides with CultureWorks artoberVA celebration, with the goal of encouraging creativity among young children.
Swift’s open studio sessions can be observed and art materials can be explored.
A full schedule can be found online.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.