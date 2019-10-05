Child injured, 5 displaced in Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A child was injured in a fire at a Chesterfield home Friday night.
Firefighters responded to the 6600 block of Gills Gate Drive at 6:40 and found heavy flames coming from the roof and attic of the home. The fire was under control after about 40 minutes.
Four adults and one child were displaced by the blaze. The child suffered a minor injury and was taken the hospital.
Heat from the fire also damaged a neighbor’s home.
The cause is under investigation.
