Statewide sexual assault kit tracking system launched in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A sexual assault kit tracking system to be launched in Virginia aims to empower survivors of sexual assault and provide transparency throughout the judicial process.
On Friday, Attorney General Mark Herring and the Department of Forensic Science (DFS) announced the state’s first Physical Evidence Recovery Kit (PERK) tracking system.
The system is a secure, comprehensive electronic tracking website that will allow survivors, DFS, law enforcement agencies and hospitals to know the status and location of a PERK at any given moment.
“In years past, survivors often had no idea whether their kit had actually been tested, and we found out it often hadn’t been, which is so disrespectful to a survivor and really undermined trust in the system,” Herring said. “We’ve made so much progress over the last few years to empower survivors, improve communication and transparency, and implement trauma-informed, survivor-centered practices and this new system is going to be yet another big step forward.”
When Herring took office in 2014 there were more than 3,000 untested PERKs in Virginia.
“It was unacceptable,” he said. “We went and got a grant to test every one of those kits and some of them went back to a few years to even decades. Then in 2016 Virginia passed a law requiring every single kit to be tested so there would never be a backlog again. Then there were a couple thousand kits in that 2014 to 2016 time period that needed to be tested… that process is ongoing and hopefully soon we’ll be able to celebrate when every single kit is tested.”
“Virginia’s new sexual assault kit tracking system will prove to be an important tool for survivors by promoting greater transparency and control throughout a difficult process,” said Jonathan Yglesias, Policy Director of the Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Action Alliance. “This is a crucial step in the direction of establishing systems-based responses that are trauma-informed and healing-centered in their approaches to serving sexual assault survivors.”
The process starts at the hospital where the kit is collected. There victims will be given a PERK number by hospital staff and if chosen to report the assault, will then be given a PIN by the law enforcement agency investigating the case. The victim will use those two numbers to log onto the website in order to track his/her PERK.
Under this system, the PERK must be sent for analysis within 60 days of collection. If it is not sent, the proper authority who has hold of it must submit a reason electronically via the website.
“The PERK tracking system shows our Commonwealth’s commitment to justice for survivors by providing accountability and ensuring PERKs are submitted for analysis in a timely manner,” said Brian Moran, Virginia Secretary of Homeland Security and Public Safety.
The PERK tracking system has been in a soft launch phase since June and will be mandatory statewide starting July 1, 2020.
Currently five organizations and agencies are using the system. Those agencies including the Richmond Police Department, Henrico County Police Division, VCU Police, VCU Health and DFS.
The system will cost roughly $100,000 which will be covered by a $2 million Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) grant secured in 2017 by Herring and DFS.
