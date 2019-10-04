Sheriff’s office warns residents of multiple ongoing scams

BUCKINGHAM Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of multiple ongoing scams around the area.
Deputies said one scam involved an email request from someone claiming to be a representative from a local bank and asked the person to address an issue through the computer. The person contacted the bank and said they would never conduct business in that manner.
Another resident said she was called by someone asking for her social security number, while another resident said someone called for her Medicare information, which she provided. She was then told they would be sending her a back brace she does not want.
In addition, law enforcement agencies are reporting a scam where someone poses as a law enforcement officer, who tells citizens that in order to keep from being arrested on a bogus charge, the person must pay a fine. They are then told to get a prepaid credit card and give the scammer the card number.
To avoid being a victim, the sheriff’s office says to do and remember the following:
- Never give out personal account numbers over the phone or internet unless you are positive it is safe.
- Verify who you are dealing with
- Never let anyone rush you into making hasty decisions
- A law enforcement officer will never ask you to get a prepaid credit card to keep from being arrested
- If you get the feeling that something doesn’t seem legitimate, you a more than likely right.
Remember to report any suspected scams to law enforcement.
