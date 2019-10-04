Pumpkins among top 20 of Virginia’s agricultural products

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With more than $10 million in sales last year, pumpkins have made it into Virginia’s top 20 agricultural products.
Virginia’s pumpkin season is in full swing as fresh pumpkins are arriving daily to pick-your-own farms, farmers’ markets, roadside stands, grocery stores, big-box stores and even lumberyards.
If you are looking for fresh pumpkins near you, visit VirginiaGrown.com and enter “pumpkins” as the product name/description and then search “all” for 10 pages of listings.
