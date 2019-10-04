Police search for missing man suffering from schizophrenia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for a missing man who suffers from dementia and schizophrenia.
Police said Thomas Cooper, 82, walked away from Brook Haven Adult Home on Oct. 1.
“Although Cooper has walked away from this facility in past years, RPD detectives believe he is in medical danger and needs to be located immediately,” police said in a release.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.