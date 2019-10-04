Police: Man used fake bills to buy items, returned them later for cash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating after they say a man used counterfeit bills to make purchases and then later returned the items for cash.
Police said on July 15 and Aug. 22, the suspect used a counterfeit $100 bill at a restaurant in the 7100 block of Midlothian Turnpike. Then on Sept. 18, the same person used $100 bills at a store in the 11300 block of Midlothian Turnpike.
“The suspect received change from the purchases at the restaurant. The suspect made two separate purchases at the store and received change; he then went to another store location and returned the items for cash,” police said in a release.
Investigators said he was last seen driving a maroon Hyundai.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
