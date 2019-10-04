Police: Man arrested following threats to shoot up elementary school

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - One man has been arrested after police said he made threats to shoot up an elementary school in Petersburg.
Petersburg police were called to Cool Springs Elementary School around 9:30 a.m. following threats being made to shoot up the school.
Police identified the man making the threats as Anthony Queen, 39, of Petersburg. Police found him at his home and arrested him without incident.
He is being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond and is charged with threatening to shoot/bomb.
Police said there is no threat to the students and officers were sent to Cool Springs Elementary immediately after being notified.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.