1 person killed in Dinwiddie house fire

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead following a house fire in Dinwiddie County.
Dinwiddie fire officials responded to the home in the 11000 block of Blackwell Road on Friday just before 3 a.m.
A neighbor reported the fire, telling crews there may be a resident possibly still in the home.
First crews made several attempts to locate the missing resident and to attack the fire. One was resident was found dead in the home.
A second resident escaped the fire uninjured before crews arrived. The resident is being assisted by neighbors and the American Red Cross.
The deceased victim will be taken to the medical examiner’s office to confirm identity and determine the cause of death.
The home is completely destroyed and the cause of fire remains under investigation. The fire appears to be accidental in nature.
The fire was brought under control in approximately one hour. No firefighters were injured in the fire.
