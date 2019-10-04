News to know for Oct. 4: Autumn weather arrives; Motel fire displaces residents; Walmart shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Happy Friday! The weekend has finally arrived, and so has fall weather!
Friday’s forecast is mostly sunny and breezy, with lower humidity.
High temperatures will hit the low 80s.
All residents in a Nottoway motel have been displaced following a fire.
The fire broke out Thursday evening at Bradshaw’s Motel in Burkeville.
Burkeville, Blackstone and Crewe fire crews, Nottoway Rescue and Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police all assisted in taking the fire out.
Two people have been charged in a shooting incident at Walmart on Crater Road in Petersburg on Thursday evening.
Police were called to the 3500 block of S. Crater Road for a fight in the parking lot and a shot being fired.
Quincy Drevise Abeyta was charged with unlawfully shooting at a motor vehicle, unlawful discharge of a firearm, disorderly conduct and reckless handling of a firearm. He was incarcerated on a $2,500 secured bond. Malek Shaiheed-Fakin Lawrence was also charged with disorderly conduct.
All open burning has been prohibited in Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover due to dry conditions.
County officials said drought conditions have been observed in forests, brush and fields in the county, creating an “extraordinary” fire hazard.
The ban makes it illegal to burn brush, grass, leaves, trash, debris or any other flammable material. The ban will be in effect until it is lifted due to a change in conditions.
School officials in the City of Richmond have estimated the cost of splitting up elementary schools in a proposed restructuring.
Leaders held a meeting on Thursday, unveiling that the re-zoning could cost up to $2.5 million.
The restructuring plan is in place to help increase diversity, ease overcrowding and boost student performance.
Police officers in Central Virginia have responded to several car break-ins this year.
Officials are urging drivers to lock doors, emphasizing the “Lock It or Lose It” campaign.
The Ashland Police Department is searching for a missing teen.
Carmela Angelina Reyes, 14, was last seen around 7 a.m. Wednesday when she left for school. She has not been in contact with her family since.
Anyone with information on where she could be is asked to call 804-730-6140 or 804-798-1227.
