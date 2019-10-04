NBC12’s VP, general manager inducted into Va. Communications Hall of Fame

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Eight media professionals, including NBC12′s vice president and general manager Kym Grinnage, were inducted to the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame on March 26.
While the ceremony was canceled due to COVID-19, the announcement was made by the Interim Director of the Richard T. Robertson School of Media and Culture at Virginia Commonwealth University, Dr. Marcus Messner.
A smaller event is being considered to honor the inductees for later in the fall, Richmond Free Press reports.
Grinnage has been vice president and general manager at NBC12 since 2011 but joined the station as an account executive in 1990.
Before coming to Richmond, he lived in New York and worked as a sales account executive for CBS television. Prior to his work with CBS, he held positions with NBC.
He has received three Associated Press awards for Best Editorial and a Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities’ 2018 Humanitarian Award.
