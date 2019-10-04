NBC12’s VP, general manager to be inducted into Va. Communications Hall of Fame

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Eight media professionals, including NBC12′s vice president and general manager Kym Grinnage, will be inducted to the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame on March 26.
Grinnage has been vice president and general manager at NBC12 since 2011 but joined the station as an account executive in 1990.
Before coming to Richmond, he lived in New York and worked as a sales account executive for CBS television. Prior to his work with CBS, he held positions with NBC.
He has received three Associated Press awards for Best Editorial and a Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities’ 2018 Humanitarian Award.
