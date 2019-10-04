House candidates spin through policy at Henrico debate

For the 73rd District seat, Democrat Rodney Willett and Republican Mary Margaret Kastelberg are running for public office for the first time. According to VPAP , Willett has an almost $3,000 lead with donations, with both candidates raising over $280,000. Incumbent Del. Debra Rodman, D-Henrico, flipped the district blue in 2017 in a tight victory over John O’Bannon. Rodman hopes to win the seat in Senate District 12 from incumbent Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico.