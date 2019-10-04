Harbor Freight Gordon brand folding knives recalled due to lock failure

(WDBJ7)-- Stainless steel Gordon brand folding knives have been recalled due to a failure in the lock feature of the blade.
According to a press release from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 1.1 million units are included that were sold at “Harbor Freight Tools stores nationwide, by telephone, and online at www.harborfreight.com from July 2008 through July 2019 for about $5.”
The knife has " five cutouts on each side of the handle. The knife measures about 3-inches. The knife also has a silver-colored metal belt clip attached to the back of the handle. “China” is printed on one side and “Stainless Steel” is printed on the other side of the knife blade."
There have been six reported laceration injuries, with four of them requiring medical treatment.
According to the press release, individuals should immediately stop using these knives and bring them back to a Harbor Freight tools store for a full refund in the form of a $5 store gift card plus sales tax.
