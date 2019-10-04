Greater Richmond Solar Tour teaches solar energy benefits

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Greater Richmond Solar Tour will take place as part of the world’s largest grassroots solar event, National Solar Tour, on October 5-6. The tour, made up of energy efficient and solar-powered buildings, includes eight locations open for touring in Richmond.
The Sierra Club Virginia Chapter, in partnership with the Solar United Neighbors of Virginia, Richmond Public Schools, and Falls of the James Sierra Club, will host and support the Greater Richmond Solar Tour.
Highlights of this year’s tour include new solar installations at multiple Richmond Public Schools, local business Ellwood Thompson and the University of Richmond. The public is encouraged to stop by any of the local featured tour locations to tour their solar installations and other unique efficient features. A list of locations is available at https://www.nationalsolartour.org/localtours/greater-richmond-solar-tour/
