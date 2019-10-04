Fuel assistance applications due by Nov. 8

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover will begin accepting applications for fuel assistance Oct. 8.
The program helps eligible households cover the cost of heating their homes in the winter.
Benefits are based on the amount of money available for the program and the number of qualifying applications received across the state.
In order to be eligible, the household’s income must be less than the maximum allowed for the number of people living in the home, and the applicant must be responsible for paying the bill.
Applications must be postmarked no later than Nov. 8. Recipients will begin receiving money in January.
For more information, contact the Enterprise Customer Service Center at 1-855-635-4370.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.